Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

