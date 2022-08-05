Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,478,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,196,000 after acquiring an additional 219,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 554,731 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 2,663,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,584,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 586,246 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.72.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 321.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

