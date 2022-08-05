Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth $215,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth $280,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Unitil by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Unitil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UTL. Bank of America cut Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.