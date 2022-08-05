Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $40,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,174,000 after purchasing an additional 204,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 204,288 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $16,818,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.95 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

