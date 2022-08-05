Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.07% of Tutor Perini worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 77,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,343,305 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

