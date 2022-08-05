Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.49. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

