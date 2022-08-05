Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Universal Display by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Universal Display by 1,828.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 93,559 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $10,187,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $235.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.13). Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.22.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.