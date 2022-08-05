Shell Asset Management Co. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE OMI opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $49.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

