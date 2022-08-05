Shell Asset Management Co. Has $364,000 Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.92 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.69%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

