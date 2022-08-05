Shell Asset Management Co. Has $374,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,727,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.43. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

