Shell Asset Management Co. Has $386,000 Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,409,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.29.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total transaction of $22,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at $836,726,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,867 shares of company stock worth $79,891,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

