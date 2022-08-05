Shell Asset Management Co. Has $390,000 Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after acquiring an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $18,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,972 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.07. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.