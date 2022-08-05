Shell Asset Management Co. Has $397,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $152.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.