Shell Asset Management Co. Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 228.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DY. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

NYSE:DY opened at $106.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.43. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.43 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

