Shell Asset Management Co. Has $414,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.31. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

