Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $384,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Vertiv by 52.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,587,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,025,000 after buying an additional 2,625,042 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vertiv by 21.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Vertiv by 23.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 76.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 16.6% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,317.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

