Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 10,848 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) by 187.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.65.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIGS. KeyCorp began coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

