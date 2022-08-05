Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,644,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,107,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after purchasing an additional 449,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 125,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 253,776 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.