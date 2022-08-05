Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,172 shares of company stock worth $11,710,026 over the last ninety days. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZEN opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $136.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

