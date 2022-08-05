Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.