Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,797,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Century Communities Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

