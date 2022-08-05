Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 282.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

MHO opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $1.01. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

