Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,360 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,601,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

