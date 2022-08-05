Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,479 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.45.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CARG opened at $25.30 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

