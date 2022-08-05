Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,611 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 697,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 170,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.3 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $59.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

