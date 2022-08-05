Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,761 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.07% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $63.26.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -9.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

