Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,823 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 93,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 5,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.