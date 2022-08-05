Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,882 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,777,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 3.5 %

DEI stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 228.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

