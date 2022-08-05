Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,252 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDP opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,301 shares of company stock valued at $284,281. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

