Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,309 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

