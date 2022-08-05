Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,917 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of HealthStream worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in HealthStream by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $734.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.43.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

