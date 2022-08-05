Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 399 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in Carvana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Carvana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Carvana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Carvana to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVNA opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.68. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

