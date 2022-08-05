Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 420 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,734,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,476,000 after buying an additional 138,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,967,000 after buying an additional 58,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after purchasing an additional 253,337 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.71 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $137.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

