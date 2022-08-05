Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 432 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 687,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $12,825,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 224.24 and a beta of 0.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.