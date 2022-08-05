Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 572 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $109.40.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $335,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $335,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $513,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,495 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

