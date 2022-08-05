Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 597 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

