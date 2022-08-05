Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 741 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Maximus by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in Maximus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Maximus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $64.76 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

