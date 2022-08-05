Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 944 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

