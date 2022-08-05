Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 965 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,571,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NWE stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.39.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

