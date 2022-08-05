Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $361,000 Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 368,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Capri by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 656,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

