Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

