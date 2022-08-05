Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

