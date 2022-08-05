Short Interest in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Decreases By 16.8%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,320,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 76,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,344,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $324.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.51 and a 200-day moving average of $322.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

