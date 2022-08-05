Short Interest in LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Decreases By 15.6%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Price Performance

LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMF Acquisition Opportunities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 318,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.