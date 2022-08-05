Short Interest in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Drops By 16.7%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,392.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,034.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 281.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $925.20. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

