Short Interest in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Drops By 17.0%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Passage Bio Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PASG opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $20,428,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Passage Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

