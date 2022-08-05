Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.15, but opened at $30.40. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 422,688 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWIR. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.