Silji Abraham Sells 5,374 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $340.48 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after buying an additional 171,554 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,526,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 84,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

