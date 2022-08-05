Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance
Shares of SPKBW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (SPKBW)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.