Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $21,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.